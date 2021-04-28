$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the highest is $3.47 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of GT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 128,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,751. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

