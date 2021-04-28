$31.09 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report sales of $31.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.43 million to $31.74 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $134.43 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.51 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.