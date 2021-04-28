$34.77 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $34.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $30.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $133.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $140.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.87 million, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $134.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

FMNB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 21,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 67,584 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMNB remained flat at $$16.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $458.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

