347,596 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 347,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LILA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

