39,420 Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,420 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of TowneBank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

TowneBank stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million. Equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

