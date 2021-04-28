$4.50 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. 44,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,310. WestRock has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

