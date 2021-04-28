$40.06 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report $40.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $80.89 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $55.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $179.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $135.68 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $147.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of RIGL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 1,343,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $651.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

