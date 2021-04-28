4,100 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,958,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $237.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $252.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.