$44.70 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Apr 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post sales of $44.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.74 million and the highest is $45.50 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $180.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $186.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $187.25 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $203.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

CTRE stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,573,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after purchasing an additional 757,739 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $13,006,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $10,813,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 375,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

