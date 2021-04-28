$48.98 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report $48.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.89 million and the lowest is $44.80 million. International Seaways reported sales of $125.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $228.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $259.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $311.92 million, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $323.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of INSW stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $18.25. 137,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,566. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

