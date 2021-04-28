$533.13 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report $533.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.60 million. Rexnord posted sales of $547.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after purchasing an additional 643,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rexnord by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.