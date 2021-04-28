6 Meridian Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 196.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $14,436,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

