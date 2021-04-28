6 Meridian Has $289,000 Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Employers were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Employers by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EIG stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

EIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.