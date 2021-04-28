6 Meridian Invests $413,000 in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. 6 Meridian owned about 0.08% of TimkenSteel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $582.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.59.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

