6 Meridian Purchases 1,539 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,541,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,278 shares of company stock worth $3,230,676. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com stock opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

