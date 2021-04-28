6 Meridian Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,389 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in IDACORP by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 240,376 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IDACORP by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.