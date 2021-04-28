6 Meridian Trims Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,345 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after buying an additional 110,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after buying an additional 80,106 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $80.80.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,223.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

