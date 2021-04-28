$64.68 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report sales of $64.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.33 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $70.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $252.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.17 million to $255.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $248.57 million, with estimates ranging from $234.65 million to $262.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.83 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.57.

Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

