$65.53 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce $65.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.97 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $177.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $339.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.43 million to $366.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $584.64 million, with estimates ranging from $558.58 million to $628.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

PLYA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 1,727,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

