$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.46 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $26.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.11 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

PAGP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 2,056,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,691. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

