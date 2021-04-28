$76.25 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post sales of $76.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $78.49 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $294.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $297.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $320.09 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $325.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

LYTS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 109,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,749. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $227.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 433,102 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 111,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

