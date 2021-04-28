$824.45 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report sales of $824.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $746.60 million and the highest is $899.27 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $402.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

NYSE WGO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 602,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,455. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,065,821. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

