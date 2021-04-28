8,800 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

