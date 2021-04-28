9,344 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 760,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after buying an additional 825,249 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,818,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

