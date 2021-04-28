9,455 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

