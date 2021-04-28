$974.43 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post sales of $974.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.02 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $767.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,842. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

