9,791 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.25. 65,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.21. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.