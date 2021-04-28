A. O. Smith (AOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE:AOS opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.