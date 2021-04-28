AB Dynamics plc (ABDP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on May 14th

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ABDP opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. AB Dynamics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,468 ($19.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,120.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,048.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £520.31 million and a PE ratio of 114.43.

In related news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total value of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

