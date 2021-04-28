ABB (NYSE:ABB) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABB. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DNB Markets lowered ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

