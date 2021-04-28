ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 28 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 26.50.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

