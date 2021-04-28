Abulaba Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 46.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $3,304.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abulaba has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.81 or 0.00847144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.71 or 0.08185150 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

