Acadian Timber (ADN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$20.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.34. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$12.72 and a 12-month high of C$20.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadian Timber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.75.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

