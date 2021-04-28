ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.00 million.ACCO Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.250-0.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $849.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

