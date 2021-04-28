Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.
ACCD stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.