Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

ACCD stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

