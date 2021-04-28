Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.41% from the stock’s current price.

ACHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares alerts:

Shares of ACHL opened at $16.96 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.