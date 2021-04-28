Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Acies Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Acies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,145,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,688,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

