Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,206,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

