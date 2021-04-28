Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.62. 5,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,512,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Specifically, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.