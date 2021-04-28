Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACFN stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.37. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.