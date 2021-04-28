Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $420.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.82 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $18,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. 143,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.