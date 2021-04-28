ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ACVA stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

