Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 11,100 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 401,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

