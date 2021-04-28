Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADPT opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $569,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,930 shares in the company, valued at $100,499,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $158,962.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,346.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,470 shares of company stock valued at $42,190,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

