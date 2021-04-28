Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 142.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,685 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies makes up about 3.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,305,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 656,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,791,000 after purchasing an additional 202,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADPT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other news, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at $138,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $336,372.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 926,470 shares of company stock worth $42,190,759 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. 3,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,133. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

