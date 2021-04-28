Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen Sells 43 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.57, for a total transaction of $22,083.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,842.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.66, for a total transaction of $19,249.38.

ADBE stock opened at $517.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.57 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.43. The stock has a market cap of $247.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 15.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

