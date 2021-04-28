Advent Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,067 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,678% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

ADN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advent Technologies stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.14% of Advent Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ADN opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

