AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $62.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,842. AECOM has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.