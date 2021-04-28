AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEON Financial Service stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. AEON Financial Service has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.