Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Aflac by 22.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $54.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

